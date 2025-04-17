Roann welcomes new apprentices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roann, a leading fabricator and installer of high-volume, low-silica worktops based in Wakefield, has welcomed its newest apprentices as part of its commitment to nurturing talent and future-proofing both its workforce and the broader worktop fabrication and stone masonry industries.

Eighteen-year-old Alfie Barron joins Roann as a Level 2 Lean Manufacturing Apprentice, while 20-year-old Gabriella Thompson has been appointed as a Level 3 Business Administrator.

Over the next 16 months, Alfie will be mentored by experienced team members, receiving hands-on training in lean manufacturing (a production process focused on maximising productivity and minimising waste), the 5S System (which organises workspaces to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and safety), and learning how to operate a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) saw.

Gabriella will gain practical experience in the administration side of the business, working closely with the office-based team. Over the course of her apprenticeship, she will support clients, confirm jobs, liaise with the installation and template teams, and report to management.

Roann's new apprentices (l to r) Alfie Barron and Gabriella Thompson

Both apprentices will combine practical work experience with academic study, dedicating six hours per week to coursework with Leeds City College and online training provider Apprenticeship Connect, respectively.

Faye Kidger, Operations Manager at Roann, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Alfie and Gabriella to Roann. Through our comprehensive apprenticeship programme, we’re committed to providing them with the mentorship, skills, knowledge and real-world experience they need to become future leaders.

“Both Alfie and Gabriella have hit the ground running and shown great enthusiasm. I look forward to watching them progress in their careers at Roann.”

Gabriella Thompson said: “I chose an apprenticeship as I wanted to gain on-the-job experience and earn a wage while working towards a qualification.

“The business administration apprenticeship at Roann appealed to me because it is customer-focused. I’m really enjoying the role and while there’s a lot to learn, the team has been incredibly welcoming and supportive.”

Alfie Barron added: “I’ve wanted to do an apprenticeship since I was 16, as I was keen to gain hands-on experience. Prior to applying to Roann, I spent two years at Leeds City College studying Level 2 and 3 Mechanical Engineering. The course briefly covered lean manufacturing, and I really enjoyed it, which inspired me to apply for the Roann apprenticeship.

“I’m enjoying the variety of the work, and unlike being at college or university, I’m being trained by different mentors and getting to work with the wider team. Once I complete my course, I’m eager to pursue further training and continue my career with Roann.”

Roann, which counts Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley PLC, Vistry Partnerships, and David Wilson Homes among its clients, recently became a member of the Worktop Fabricators Federation (WFF), reinforcing its commitment to health and safety within the UK construction sector. Through Roann at Home, the company also templates, manufactures, and installs worktops directly for homeowners across the UK.