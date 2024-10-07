Ropsley announces new group identity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ropsley, has announced its new group identity and celebrated key business milestones in a celebration that coincided with this year’s National Manufacturing Day.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebratory event, hosted at Ropsley’s newly acquired Green’s in Wakefield, saw business representatives unveil the group’s new vision and its commitment to the future of engineering and manufacturing right here in the UK where it has been for over 200 years.

The event was a huge success, with over 100 people from key sector clients, partner colleges and universities attending. They had the chance to engage in insightful presentations about the combined capabilities that the enlarged Ropsley group can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategic acquisition brings together Green’s expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing with the group’s strength in site installation, repairs and servicing – creating a turnkey solution for a variety of sectors.

The event, hosted at Green’s in Wakefield, recently acquired by Ropsley Ltd

Ropsley can now boast annual revenues of c£40m with over 300 employees and growing, of which 10% are actively engaged in apprenticeships to provide the necessary skills for future sustainable growth.

This move by Ropsley expands one of the largest independent groups in the UK Power and Industrial markets, as Green’s joins PJD, Piper Services, HEGS and ACTTnow, allowing Ropsley to offer true end-to-end service for its clients. It also allows Green’s to make an active contribution to the incredible HSE statistic of the Group having worked for over 1 million manhours without Lost Time Accident (LTA).

David Hayle, Group Managing Director, said: “The individual businesses have always been committed to innovation and quality throughout the project lifecycle and our new group identity as Ropsley Ltd will allow us to visually display this commitment. Bringing together the group expertise will not only allow us to continue to build upon the existing professional, responsive service to customers, but also expand our offering to them through a seamless approach to the market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of our heritage, our people and our reputation for excellence, and through acquiring similarly historic brands such as Green’s we are able to celebrate the very best of British manufacturing and engineering, whilst also positioning ourselves up as an innovative Group which will continue to evolve now and into the future."

The group identity was announced at Green’s head office and factory in Wakefield, where it was established in 1821. After inventing the economiser in 1845, an innovation that became a cornerstone technology for power generation worldwide, Green’s has established itself as a global leader.

Together, the group will form a fully integrated solution that spans the full lifecycle of steam boiler and pressure part systems – from design and engineering, to manufacture and installation, and ongoing repair and maintenance.

In addition to unveiling this new group strategy, the event marked the opportunity for client’s and industry insiders to see the newly refurbished Green’s factory following investment from Ropsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was attended by several apprentices and engineering undergraduates joining delegates, offering them the chance to go behind the scenes at the iconic Wakefield engineering and manufacturing institution.

Chris Wright, Operations Director at Green’s, said: “Investing in the future of any business is not just about expanding operations or increasing revenue; it’s about investing in people. Our success is built on the dedication, skills, and passion of our team, and the next generation of talent is invaluable. By nurturing fresh talent, we not only secure the future of our business but also contribute to the growth of the industry. This new acquisition is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and development - both within our workforce and in the wider market.”