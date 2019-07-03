Scandinavian furniture brand JYSK to open Wakefield store, creating 10 jobs

Furniture brand JYSK will open a new branch in Wakefield next month.

The Scandinavian furniture chain will open its 19th UK branch at Wakefield Retail Park, creating 10 jobs.

It is believed that JYSK will open in unit 9A of the retail park, which formerly housed a sports store.Picture: Google Maps.

JYSK, which has more than 2,800 stores across the world, was founded in Denmark in 1979, and specialises in household goods, including furniture and interior decor.

There are currently JYSK stores in Dewsbury and Pontefract.

It is believed the shop will open in unit 9A of the retail park, which formerly housed a sports store.

A planning application has been made to extend the mezzanine space of the unit to from 207sqm to 584sqm.

JYSK will open at Wakefield Retail Park on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Opening day offers will include a free Danish breakfast, the chance to win a lounge set, and discounts of up to 70 per cent.

It comes after Tesco revealed plans to open a branch of their discount store, Jack's, in the retail park later this year.