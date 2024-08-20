Scandinavian-inspired homewares set to arrive in Wakefield with new Søstrene Grene store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Affordable Danish homewares and lifestyle brand, Søstrene Grene, has announced plans to open its first West Yorkshire location at Trinity Walk.

Popular for its Scandi-inspired designs at budget-friendly prices, Søstrene Grene will be joining the exciting retail offering at Trinity Walk in the heart of Wakefield.

The latest opening marks the brand’s third Yorkshire store following successful launches in York and Sheffield last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, Søstrene Grene aims to bring a sense of comfort and relaxation to its customers through both its unique in- store experience and curated product selection.

Søstrene Grene store set to arrive at Trinity Walk, Wakefield

Shoppers can expect Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products, gifting, wrapping paper, crafts, toys, accessories and “mini home” products for children.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and Co-owner, said: “At Søstrene Grene, we offer a diverse selection of items that incorporate our signature Scandi aesthetic. More than ever, customers are looking for great quality, stylish designs at affordable prices and we are delighted to provide this in our stores.

"We look forward to introducing Wakefield to the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store will see the continued rollout of the brand’s new ‘Retail for the Senses’ concept. Incorporating subdued lighting, relaxing classical music and creative product displays, the new store model aims to slowdown the pace of everyday life.

What it could look like: The opening date of Søstrene Grene, Wakefield will be announced very soon.

The store will also feature the brand’s signature labyrinth-style layout which encourages customers to explore the range at a gentle pace.

UK Joint Venture Partner, Jonathan Cooper, who runs Søstrene Grene stores across the North of England, said: “We are very pleased to be bringing Søstrene Grene to Wakefield.

"Our existing Yorkshire sites have seen great success, proving that the county has an appetite for the brand. Trinity Walk is a fantastic shopping centre with a great selection of retailers, and we look forward to adding some Danish charm into the mix.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James White, Trinity Walk Centre Manager, added: “This is a superb addition to our thriving shopping centre, especially given it’s their first store in West Yorkshire.

“Our shoppers are in for something special, new and unique - and we can’t wait. We have very few units left, making for a packed, vibrant centre, which is what Trinity Walk is all about."

The opening date of Søstrene Grene, Wakefield will be announced very soon.