Scarborough removal company makes charitable pledge to Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The Scarborough-based professional home removal services announced the donation earlier this week to independent charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which has two bases in Nostell Priory, Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe.

Despite being based in Scarborough, the company operates throughout the Yorkshire region following a significant expansion which led to the vast donation.

Speaking of the partnership, managing director, William Duggleby, said: “When we thought about giving back to the local community, we wanted to support a charity that served the local areas of all the teams in our offices and facilities across Yorkshire.

David Duggleby Movers and Storers, have pledged to donate £2 from every removal they complete throughout 2023 to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“Choosing Yorkshire Air Ambulance was an easy decision. Not only do they do amazing work to provide life-saving care in all our communities across the region, but the service they provide is something that no one else can. We couldn’t think of a better cause to support, and we’re delighted to be working with them”.

In addition, the two auctioneers' brands, David Duggleby and Duggleby Stephenson, jointly hosted a stand at the Ryedale Show , in York, earlier this year.

As part of this event, the companies ran a charity auction, raising £1,040 that they donated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, in support of their collaboration with the Movers and Storers brands.

Regional fundraising manager for North & East, Linda Stead, conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for the partnership, highlighting the pivotal role the community support plays in upholding the charity's critical life-saving operations.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of David Duggleby Movers and Storers.

“Their commitment to donating £2 from every home removal demonstrates their dedication to making a positive impact across Yorkshire.

"With their support, we can continue to provide critical care and save lives across Yorkshire. Together, we are making a real difference”.

It currently costs £19,000 a day to keep Yorkshire’s air ambulances fleet of helicopters maintained and operational.