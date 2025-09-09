Schofield Sweeney advises on key acquisition by beauty specialists Face the Future

Skincare and beauty specialist Face the Future has acquired luxury haircare retailer Luxurious Look, significantly broadening the range of premium haircare brands it offers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield based company was advised on the acquisition by leading commercial law firm Schofield Sweeney, which has offices in Bradford, Leeds, Huddersfield and London.

Face the Future has a 20-year history of providing premium skincare to customers around the globe and expanded into the haircare category three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition of Luxurious Look, which offers luxury brands such as Davines, AVEDA, Aesop and Milk_Shake, is an important step in the company’s growth.

The Face the Future team

Face the Future owner, Paul Thompson, said: “We’re really excited to bring Luxurious Look into the group and enable us to offer a broadened range of premium haircare brands to our customers.

“With our experience and the support of the wider team, I see a tremendous opportunity to grow and further develop our foothold in the haircare category and look forward to working with the luxury brands Luxurious Look represents across the UK.”

Daniel Bisby and Liam Murphy of Schofield Sweeney’s Corporate team, advised on the deal, alongside Christian Hitchen, Managing Director of Leyland Capital M&A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bisby, Corporate partner at Schofield Sweeney, said: “Congratulations to Paul and Julia Thompson on a further strategic acquisition for the Face the Future group.

Dan Bisby of Schofield Sweeney

“The continued expansion and success of the Face the Future brand is what it’s all about – proper entrepreneurial spirit.

“We’re also grateful to Christian at Leyland Capital for his invaluable assistance throughout.”