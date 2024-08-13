Security grants for up to £6K available for businesses across Wakefield - here's how to apply

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Even more businesses across the district can now apply for a grant from Wakefield Council to help improve shop security measures.

The Shop Security Grant Scheme offers businesses on high streets in each of the district’s town centres up to £6,000 to invest in security improvements to their premises, aimed at preventing crime and deterring anti-social behaviour.

The scheme is now expanding to include businesses in Featherstone, Hemsworth, Horbury, Knottingley, Ossett, and Pontefract.

It will continue to be available on high streets in Castleford, Normanton, South Elmsall and Wakefield city centre on a first-come, first-served basis.

The scheme offers grants of up to 80 per cent towards the cost of security improvements – up to a maximum of £6,000.

To be eligible for grant funding, upgrade proposals must be a minimum of £3,750.

Improvements can include installing security shutters, fitting or upgrading intruder alarms, adding CCTV, and more.

So far, £116,000 has been allocated to 21 properties for improvements as part of the grant scheme.

Combined with investment from businesses, this means that - to date - almost £170,000 is being spent on keeping our high streets secure.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I’m pleased to see that more businesses can now get help to make their shops safer against crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Not only will it support premises to be more secure, but it also supports safe shopping for customers and a safe environment for staff. It could even help bring down insurance premiums for businesses.

“I urge everyone that’s eligible to apply as soon as they can for the best chances of being successful.”

Businesses have until December 24, 2024 to submit an application. Where a scheme will need planning permission, such as to install new shutters, these applications should be submitted by September 30 to allow time for the planning process.

The £229,000 Shop Security Grant Scheme is funded from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It is a two-year scheme, funded until March 2025 or until all the grants have been allocated.

Due to financial regulations, the scheme cannot pay for retrospective claims, and any security enhancements already made cannot be considered.

More information about the grant and how to apply is available at: www.wakefield.gov.uk/SSGS.