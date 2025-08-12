See inside Pontefract pub that has re-opened following six-figure refurbishment

Pontefract pub, the Beastfair Vaults, has re-opened following a huge six-figure investment.

Pontefract pub, the Beastfair Vaults, has re-opened following a huge six-figure investment.

The pub has been completely redecorated with a full interior refurbishment that gives it a fresh look and feel, with five new jobs created in the process.

It now features cosy new furniture, with a fresh design, a new range of beverages, a new dart board and an upgraded choice of live sport available to watch on brand new HD TVs.

Joe Blemings, operator of the Beastfair Vaults, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back both new and familiar faces to the refreshed Beastfair Vaults. The refurbishment has truly transformed the pub into the best place to watch sport in the area, and with our packed events schedule and great-value drinks, there’s always a reason to visit.

“This six-figure investment has helped us create a more inviting and enjoyable space for the whole community. I know our guests will love it — especially the new outdoor drinking area, which has quickly become my favourite feature.”