Seven Wakefield businesses named in the top 100 fastest growing in Yorkshire

Premier Technical Services in Castleford topped the list of fastest-growing companies in the district, with an annual growth turnover rate over four years of 50.92%.

The companies, in Castleford, Normanton, Ossett and Pontefract, reported a combined gross turnover of £421million last year and benefit from assets such as the district’s unrivalled connectivity to support their business growth ambitions.

They were closely followed by Aston Barclay in Normanton, whose annual growth turnover rate stands at 46% over a four-year period.

The seven companies are:

Ossett

Complete Business Solutions and Key Electrical Contractors & Storefitters.

Castleford

Arrow Film Converters, D Noble and Premier Technical Services.

Normanton

Aston Barclay

Pontefract

Ultima Furniture System

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property, said: "It is great to see that the Wakefield district is providing the right conditions for businesses to thrive and succeed.

“The Top 100 report demonstrates that businesses in the district are continuing to grow.

"At the council, we pride ourselves in being ‘open for business’ and provide policies to help companies innovate and grow and recently adopted a Business Support and Inward Investment Strategy to do just that.

"Aiming to ensure that Wakefield is a place where businesses can invest confidently, explore new opportunities and develop ideas, the strategy will bring new and better jobs for Wakefield people and greater social and economic value for all.

“Our relationship with businesses is stronger than ever and we have supported businesses throughout the outbreak. Our relationship with businesses will continue to grow as we work in partnership to continue to grow our economy in the future.”