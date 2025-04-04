SEW-EURODRIVE UK boosts team with two new area sales managers
Chizoba Afuba and Hannah Murray join as area sales managers for clients in the midlands areas of the UK, having both worked in the drives industry for several years.
Afuba brings 11 years of industry experience to her role, having previously worked selling engineering solutions to end users and managing distributors within the West African region. She also briefly worked in the compliance and certification industry.
Her expertise lies in understanding user needs and ensuring customer satisfaction, with Afuba having developed customised training packages for her previous clients tailored to address specific needs and pain points.
Afuba also holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering.
Murray meanwhile joins from multinational technology conglomerate Siemens, and previously spent 17 years in the power transmission industry. Her experience is focused mostly on electric motors, and she has worked in internal and external roles in manufacturing, distribution, and reselling.
In her role at SEW-EURODRIVE, Murray will be responsible for ensuring the customer base is being supported and serviced to the highest standard, whilst working on increasing market penetration and turnover.
Murray has an NVQ Level 2 in Business & Admin, an NVQ Level 3 in Customer Service, and an NVQ Level 5 Diploma in Operational and Departmental Management. Outside of her main role, she is a passionate advocate for gender equality, and exploring the difficulties women can face at work.
Speaking about the new hires for the sales team, Andy Turner, sales and operations manager at SEW-EURODRIVE UK, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chizoba and Hannah to our external sales team. They both bring a great variety of drives and engineering experience to their roles, with a significant focus on managing customer needs and ensuring the consistent delivery of high-quality services.
“As we look to keep providing exceptional engineering solutions to our current customers and new clients alike, Chizoba and Hannah will be instrumental in championing the innovation and drive technology expertise that SEW-EURODRIVE has become known for leading on.”