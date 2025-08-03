Sharlston Rovers Juniors celebrate as Royal Mail funds new kit
The team received the funding as part of the company’s drive to support employees’ local grassroots teams and help young people get active.
The team was nominated for funding by Adam Morley, a Royal Mail driver in Leeds whose nephew plays for the team and who himself plays on the adult team.
The funding allowed almost 300 junior players to receive vests with Sharlston Rovers and Royal Mail branding on the front.
Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids was launched in response to many requests from colleagues across the country who want to help their local youth sports teams by funding new kit.
Royal Mail and Parcelforce employees are encouraged to nominate their local grassroots youth sports teams to receive grant funding.
The programme received 3,000 nominations from employees in its first year and so far has supported over 450 teams, with successful clubs chosen randomly by region.
Established in 1881, Sharlston Rovers are an amateur open age rugby league club, with and u16 to u18s team and currently play in the Yorkshire Junior and Youth Leagues.
Mark Edwards, Sharlston Rovers Juniors Treasurer, said: “We at Sharlston Rovers really appreciate the funding from Royal Mail.
"As a club made up of all volunteers, we couldn’t survive without charitable contributions like this to help us provide a safe and fun environment for our children to enjoy rugby league.
"Thank you again Royal Mail!”
Greg Sage, Royal Mail’s Director of Corporate Affairs and ESG, said: “Our 130,000 people are at the heart of their communities across the UK, and Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids gives colleagues the opportunity to show their support and help young people get active in their local area.
"Unwavering pride and passion, forging through all weathers, out in the community – grassroots sport has a lot in common with Royal Mail.
"This exciting new initiative brings the two together and we are delighted to be able to support Sharlston Rovers Juniors.”
To find out more about the team, visit their website here.
