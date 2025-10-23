Sigma appoints new Display Lead

International retail solutions provider, Sigma, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan White as Display Director.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 20 years’ experience in the industry, White brings a wealth of expertise across retail fixtures, display delivery, and client-focused project execution. Having worked directly in retail before joining Swedish company, ITAB, White developed a deep understanding of the operational realities and customer-facing challenges that retailers encounter every day.

During his 16 years at ITAB, he held several senior leadership positions - including Retail Director, Commercial Director, and most recently, Vice President Interiors for the UK and Baltics. He has led major projects for some of the UK’s leading retailers, including Morrisons, Co-op and ASDA and is widely recognised by his commercial insight, operational leadership, and practical approach - qualities that will further strengthen Sigma’s operations and support its continued growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a proven record of increasing turnover, achieving KPIs, and delivering strategic projects within fixed timelines, White is also known for his ability to develop people, optimise operations, and build long-lasting customer relationships founded on trust and shared goals.

Dan White

Commenting on his appointment, White from North Lincolnshire said: “I'm thrilled to be joining Sigma and building on the great reputation the display division has within its existing valued client base. I’m passionate about building strong relationships and delivering outstanding innovation, customer service and value for new and existing clients. I'm excited to get started and to demonstrate our expertise and capabilities not only within the display division but also as part of the wider Sigma group.

David Dignam, Group CEO at Sigma said: “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Dan. His exceptional record and reputation precede him. What particularly impressed me is Dan’s proven ability to build and nurture genuine, long-term relationships with clients - relationships built on trust, collaboration, and shared success.

"His understanding of retail from both the client and supplier perspective, coupled with his strong leadership and delivery focus, make him an outstanding addition to the Sigma team. I’m confident he will play a vital role in our continued success.”