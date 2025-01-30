Six Nations 2025: Here are nine pubs in the Wakefield district where fans can watch this year's championship

This year’s championship begins with France v Wales on Friday, January 31, followed on Saturday, February 1 by Scotland v Italy and defending champions Ireland v England.
Admiral Taverns will be screening the matches at 84 community pubs across Yorkshire, including nine in the Wakefield district.
The final round of matches will be played on Saturday, March 15.
