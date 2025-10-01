SMH Group advises on management buyout of HP Construction Ltd

SMH Group is pleased to announce its role as lead adviser on the successful management buyout (MBO) of South Yorkshire based construction firm HP Construction Ltd, securing the company’s long-term future and supporting its next stage of growth.

Operating nationwide across the industrial, commercial and motor retail sectors, HP Construction is well-known for delivering high-quality civil engineering and infrastructure projects.

The transaction sees Nick Gillott, Darren Bocking, and Amanda Hayes acquire the company from outgoing co-managing directors David Hutchison and Richard Powell, who have led HP Construction for many years.

Ross Jordan, Partner at SMH Group and lead adviser on the deal, guided the transaction from the early planning stages through to completion. Brian Rodger, Senior Tax Manager, provided specialist tax advice to ensure the structure was efficient and sustainable.

Nick Gillott, on behalf of the management team, said: "This transaction secures the future of HP Construction and provides a platform for the next phase of growth. Darren, Amanda and I are committed to maintaining the high standards the company is known for while building on its excellent reputation in the sector."

Amanda Hayes, company accountant for the past 20 years, added: “I have loved working for David and Richard and seeing HP Construction grow into the successful business it has become over the past two decades. It is an amazing opportunity to be able to take the company forward with Darren and Nick. I am committed to ensuring the business remains financially robust while we continue to invest in our people and clients.”

Darren Bocking, project manager at HP Construction, commented: "Having been with HP Construction from day one when it was founded in 2006, I began as a site manager before moving into a project management role in 2014. Amanda and I also worked alongside David and Richard for over a decade before HP Construction, so together we share more than 30 years of experience. I’m excited to step into this leadership role and help shape the next phase of the company’s journey, ensuring we continue to deliver outstanding projects."

David Hutchison commented: "Richard and I are proud of everything achieved at HP Construction. It is the right time to hand over to the next generation of leaders, and we are confident the business will continue to thrive under Nick, Darren and Amanda’s stewardship."

The MBO was supported by professional advisers including:

Ross Jordan, Partner at SMH Group, Lead Advisor

Brian Rodger, Senior Tax Manager at SMH Group, Tax Advisor

James Burdekin, Partner at MD Law, Sell-Side Legal Advisor

Jo Dawson, Managing Director at Dawson Radford Solicitors, Buy-Side Legal Advisor

Ross Jordan, SMH Group, said: "This deal represents a successful outcome for both the sellers and the management team. It secures the company’s future while enabling continuity and stability for staff and clients alike."

James Burdekin, MD Law, added: "We were pleased to support David and Richard on this important transition, ensuring a smooth and effective process."

Jo Dawson, Dawson Radford Solicitors, commented: "It was a pleasure to advise the management team on this transaction. We look forward to seeing HP Construction flourish under their leadership."