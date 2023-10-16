Smyths Toys Superstore set to open its doors in Wakefield this week - with Cocomelon's JJ and Paw Patrol
and live on Freeview channel 276
Catering to all your toy-related needs, the new outlet is set to open this Thursday, at Unit 8, Westgate Retail Park on Ings Road.
And to celebrate, they will be throwing a party that will last all weekend.
Visitors can enjoy face painting and free candyfloss, many giveaways - featuring Mini-Brands and PAW Patrol minifigures - all while stocks last.
Plus, you’ll be able to meet some of your favourite characters – like Cocomelon’s JJ and Cody, PAW Patrol’s Marshall, and many more who will all be at the store to welcome shoppers of all ages.
And it wouldn’t be a Smyths Toys Superstores party without Oscar, who’s set to appear all weekend.
Wakefield store manager, Keiran Broadhead, expressed his excitement about the new store opening.
“It’s wonderful to see Smyths Toys Superstores expand to Wakefield,” he said.
"We’re excited to meet prospective customers and learn more about toys and games – especially so close to Christmas.”
The Wakefield store won’t just offer the latest, toys and games for people of all ages, it will also offer added convenience for parents, too with its Click and Collect services from Thursday.
There will also a chance to win one of six £50 vouchers and a Micro LED scooter.
For all this and more, head down to the new Smyths Toys Superstore on Thursday, October 19 and celebrate its opening.