Smyths Wakefield turns one! Toy superstore offering giveaways and prizes this weekend to celebrate
Smyths Toy Superstore is celebrating it’s first birthday in Wakefield this weekend and is throwing a party!
The store, at Westgate Retail Park, will be offering free face painting to children aged three upwards, there will be free candyfloss and giveaways including rabbit figures from Schleich and Mini brands toys.
And that's not all – those who sign up to receive the latest Smyths catalogue and be in with a chance to win Vertex 24V UTV Electric Ride On over the weekend.
Plus, you’ll be able to meet some of your favourite characters including Paw Patrol’s Chase.
The fun starts at 9am this Saturday, October 19.
