Society with Wakefield branch named top high street provider for savings for third year running

Yorkshire Building Society’s savings team collected the awards for High Street Savings Provider of the Year 2025

The mutual which has branches across the UK including on Kirkgate in Wakefield, Bank Sreet in Ossett and Ropergate in Pontefract as well as head office sites in Bradford, Leeds and Peterborough took the top awards in two categories, Best High Street Savings Provider and Best Remortgage Provider. The annual awards event, held in London, aims to give the UK’s millions of customers a voice and a chance to reflect how they feel about the range of financial products available to them.

Award winners were chosen based on honest customer feedback from over 200,000 consumers.

The Yorkshire was also highly commended in the High Street Mortgage provider category.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’ve supported generations of people, and millions of members, to save for important moments in life and buy their homes for more than 160 years – these awards demonstrate we continue to do that, successfully.

“We’re proud that our savings products, which represent good, long-term value, and the fantastic service our colleagues provide has been recognised by so many customers as the best on the high street.”

James Brooks, Website Manager at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said: "Each year, our awards process sees hundreds of thousands of consumers voice their opinions on a vast number of organisations spanning the financial industry to help us determine those brands which provide great products and excellent service.

“This year was even more exciting, as we revealed the new look of the highly anticipated Moneyfactscompare.co.uk awards, formerly known as the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. But rest assured, while the name may be different, the trust in the awards will remain the same.

“These awards continue to recognise the banks, building societies, insurers and financial service providers that are the absolute best in their respective categories. We congratulate all the winners, as well as those that have been highly commended and commended. We would also like to thank the over 200,000 consumers who shared with us their honest views about the services they’ve received over the past 12 months.”