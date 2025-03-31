Specsavers in Pontefract to relocate after almost 30 years in town centre hotspot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After serving the local community for 29 years, Specsavers Pontefract is moving premises to accommodate the growing demand for eye and hearing care in the area.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch, which has been situated on Woolmarket for the past three decades, will move into the former Poundland site on Salter Row – with its doors officially opening on April 7.

The move means the business will more than double the number of test rooms to 10, covering NHS, private, minor eye conditions and contact lens appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an audiology clinical room, providing NHS and private hearing aids, alongside wax removal services.

The Pontefranct branch of Specsavers will move to Salter Row next week.

Equipment at the new store boasts the latest technology which is available for spotting eye problems early and preventing the deterioration of sight.

This includes an Optical Coherence Technology (OCT) machine, usually found in hospital eye departments, which produces a highly detailed structural scan of the eye.

Ruth Cunliffe, retail director at Specsavers Pontefract, said: “We’re proud to have been serving the people of Pontefract since 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team has done an excellent job over the last three decades, but we reached capacity at our current location and need room to grow.

"Luckily, the former Poundland site next door is the perfect space for us to do just that, with quadruple the space.

"It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to welcome customers – old and new – to our new home next month.”

The relocation will also lead to further job opportunities in the area, with nine roles being created for the new opening - taking staff numbers from 21 to 30.