Start your own business in 2025 with Wakefield Council's 'Trade Your Way' scheme

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Budding entrepreneurs are being invited to turn their passions into profit with Wakefield Council’s ‘Trade Your Way’ scheme.

Markets across the district offer affordable and flexible spaces and a supportive environment for local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses in the heart of bustling communities.

With prime locations in Castleford, Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract, South Elmsall, and Wakefield, the markets offer affordable and flexible spaces for local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses with a range of indoor units, outdoor stalls, and shop spaces.

Building on the success of the 2024 events programme, which included an indoor ice-skating rink, pumpkin trails, and a summer filled with activities and entertainment, Castleford is thriving as a hub of activity and opportunity.

Budding entrepreneurs are being invited to turn their passions into profit with Wakefield Council’s ‘Trade Your Way’ scheme.

With business booming, a selection of newly refurbished units is now available, offering the perfect space for entrepreneurs to grow and succeed.

Entrepreneurs can also benefit from Wakefield’s Business Start-Up Scheme, which offers 12 weeks of trading at a 50 per cent discount to help new traders gain momentum.

For those testing the waters, pop-up stalls and reduced-cost spaces on quieter trading days also provide the perfect opportunity to trial business ideas.

Young entrepreneurs and students are especially encouraged to join.

Coun Michael Graham said: “Wakefield’s markets are more than just places to shop – they’re hubs of innovation and opportunity.

"We’re proud to support local businesses and create pathways for entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life.”

From handmade crafts to fresh produce, Wakefield District Markets offer a launchpad for dreams and a space to thrive. Visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/tradeyourway for more details.

