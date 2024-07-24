Successful West Yorkshire bed manufacturer wins two national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-established Mirfield bed manufacturer Kelcol has won two national business awards, one recognising the business’s sustainability initiatives and the other celebrating the leadership skills of managing director Amy Wheeler.

The company, which has been manufacturing beds for 45 years and has a 30-strong team, entered the sustainability category of the UK Business Awards having strengthened its initiatives in this area after joining the National Bed Federation (NBF) a year ago. With its commitment to setting the standard by driving ethics, transparency and responsibility within the UK bed industry, the trade body actively encourages and supports members to move towards a sustainable future.

Kelcol has implemented a number of measures including installing LED lighting across the factory and introducing an energy-efficient heating system as well as reducing waste as much as possible by using recycling programmes and sustainable packaging solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelcol’s managing director Amy Wheeler, who joined the company as a sales administrator when she was just 19 years old, was also chosen from 20 finalists as the winner of the Young Businesswoman of the Year award. The judges were impressed that the manufacturing business had a predominantly female-led management team and by its focus on fostering relationships with staff as well as its customers.

Tristine Hargreaves (left), executive director of the NBF, with Amy Wheeler, managing director of Kelcol

“We were really pleased to have been shortlisted in two categories of these prestigious UK-wide business awards, so to be named as overall winners is an amazing achievement,” said Amy Wheeler, managing director of Kelcol. “Since my family acquired the business three years ago, we’ve embarked on a comprehensive programme to drive the company forward and our awards entries focused on the changes we’ve made and the new innovative products we’ve introduced as well as our initiatives to attract and retain young talent.

“Joining the NBF is part of our vision for the future and there’s no doubt that it has really made us think more about our sustainability and what we can do to continually improve that side of our business. We are committed to implementing energy-efficient practice and investing in renewable energy sources where possible to reduce our carbon footprint, and this concern also appeals to increasingly eco-conscious consumers.

“We are very proud of the progress we have made and would like thank our team for their hard work and loyalty which has made this success possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges said: “As Kelcol embarks on this exciting new chapter, one thing remains certain: the spirit of artisanry, family values and female leadership will continue to define the essence of Kelcol Bed Company for generations to come.”