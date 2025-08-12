A Knottingley charity shop is to close its doors after 17 years in the town.

The Sue Ryder charity shop at Hill Top will close for the final time on September 13.

The national charity provides palliative and bereavement services to those dealing with serious health conditions and grief.

Sue Ryder’s Retail Sales Manager, Kerry Beard, said: “After 17 years in the Knottingley community, our shop will close its doors for the final time on Saturday, September 13.

"We are extremely grateful to all our staff, volunteers, customers and the local community who have donated items and supported the Knottingley shop over the years.

"Their commitment and generosity have played a vital role in raising funds for Sue Ryder's expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support."