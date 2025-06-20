From side gigs to confidence-boosting roles, how teens can make the most of summer 🌞

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer jobs are a great way for teens to earn money and build life skills

UK teens aged 14–18 can legally take on certain part-time roles

Options include paper rounds, shop work, babysitting, and dog walking

Safety, legal limits, and parental support are key considerations

Volunteering can also offer valuable experience and boost future CVs

When the school bell rings for the final time before summer, many teens are keen to enjoy a well-earned break.

But for others, the long holiday is a great opportunity to earn some extra money, gain experience, and learn valuable life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether saving up for something special or just looking to stay busy, there are plenty of safe and teen-friendly job options available.

UK law allows 14-year-olds to work part-time in certain roles, but there are limits on hours and types of work. It's important to check local council rules and ensure the job doesn’t interfere with schoolwork or wellbeing.

Reputable employers should offer safe working conditions, and parents or guardians should be involved in setting boundaries and expectations.

Here are eight of the best and safest summer jobs for teenagers aged 14 to 18:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Paper round

A classic job for younger teens, especially those aged 14 or 15. Paper rounds involve delivering newspapers early in the morning and help build a good work ethic.

It’s a manageable commitment, especially for those not quite old enough for more formal employment.

Shop assistant (Saturday or holiday cover)

Many local shops, especially independent retailers or newsagents, take on teens for a few hours at weekends or during school holidays.

It’s a great way to develop customer service skills, time management, and basic money-handling confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog walking

Animal-loving teens can make money by offering dog walking services in their neighbourhood.

It’s a flexible, active job that can often be arranged around other summer plans, and helps build trust and responsibility.

Babysitting

Older teens (usually 16+) can babysit for neighbours, family friends or local families. Parents often need childcare over the summer when schools are closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a trusted role that teaches patience, communication, and maturity. A basic first aid course can be a big plus.

Working at a local café or ice cream kiosk

Food outlets often hire extra help during the summer rush. Teens can work front-of-house taking orders or clearing tables.

It’s a busy environment, but usually very safe, and often comes with the bonus of free snacks or discounted meals.

Gardening or lawn care

Many people struggle to keep up with garden work in summer. Offering weeding, watering, or lawn mowing services can be a great earner, especially for teens who enjoy being outdoors. It’s also an ideal job to do alone or in pairs with a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering

While unpaid, volunteering at a charity shop, animal shelter, or community centre can be hugely rewarding.

It’s a safe and structured environment where teens can build experience and confidence. It also looks great on CVs and future job applications.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.