Supermarket giant Tesco to open new store in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tesco is getting ready to welcome customers to a brand new Express store in Wrenthorpe.

The new store, at 343 Bradford Road, will officially open to shoppers tomorrow (Thursday, January 30) at 8am and will open Monday to Sunday, 6am to 11pm.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and providing great service to our customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve got new colleagues joining the team from the local area and through our community programmes we hope to make an impact locally and play a key role in the local community.”

Tesco is opening a new store in WrenthorpeTesco is opening a new store in Wrenthorpe
Tesco is opening a new store in Wrenthorpe

Tesco say the new store will have a ‘positive impact’ in the local community through its community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection

Since its launch in 2015, the Community Food Connection programme has also donated thousands of meals to local charities in the area.

Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here.

Related topics:Tesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice