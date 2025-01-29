Supermarket giant Tesco to open new store in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tesco is getting ready to welcome customers to a brand new Express store in Wrenthorpe.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new store, at 343 Bradford Road, will officially open to shoppers tomorrow (Thursday, January 30) at 8am and will open Monday to Sunday, 6am to 11pm.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and providing great service to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got new colleagues joining the team from the local area and through our community programmes we hope to make an impact locally and play a key role in the local community.”

Tesco is opening a new store in Wrenthorpe

Tesco say the new store will have a ‘positive impact’ in the local community through its community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection

Since its launch in 2015, the Community Food Connection programme has also donated thousands of meals to local charities in the area.

Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here.