Supermarket giant Tesco to open new store in Wakefield
The new store, at 343 Bradford Road, will officially open to shoppers tomorrow (Thursday, January 30) at 8am and will open Monday to Sunday, 6am to 11pm.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store and providing great service to our customers.
"We’ve got new colleagues joining the team from the local area and through our community programmes we hope to make an impact locally and play a key role in the local community.”
Tesco say the new store will have a ‘positive impact’ in the local community through its community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection
Since its launch in 2015, the Community Food Connection programme has also donated thousands of meals to local charities in the area.
Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here.
