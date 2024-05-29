Tattoo studio offering £10 tats for one day only in aid of Wakefield Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tattoo studio is offering £10 tattoos for one day only to raise money for Wakefield Hospice.

Tattoo Journey, which is on the second floor of The Ridings Shopping Centre, said four artists are giving up their day to take part in the event on June 28.

Owner Danny Tymon said: “We have a selection of flash style tattoos that clients can choose from.

"We’ll be doing a raffle-based system on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last.

"People can buy as many raffles as they like and all proceeds will be going to charity.”