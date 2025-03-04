The AI divide: UK sectors split on AI’s potential vs. risks

New research by a Wakefield-based software development firm reveals that AI optimism in the UK is strongest in retail, media, IT, and energy, while finance, healthcare, and creative industries are sceptical.

A nationwide survey amongst 2,120 UK professionals, across all sectors, conducted by West Yorkshire software development firm, Propel Tech, highlights a significant divide in how different industries perceive AI’s impact.

37% of professionals (780 respondents) believe AI will transform lives for the better, however, the majority, 53%, believe AI’s risks outweigh its benefits.

Which sectors see AI as a force for good?

Industries at the forefront of digital transformation and automation - such as retail (43% positive), IT (39%), media & communications (30%), and energy (42%) - are more likely to see AI as an enabler of innovation and efficiency.

In the retail sector, enthusiasm for AI is particularly strong. While only 12% of retail organisations have currently adopted AI, a striking 85% expect AI to transform their industry. From AI-driven personalisation and demand forecasting to automated customer service, businesses in this sector are already seeing the benefits of machine learning and predictive analytics.

Andy Brown, founder of Propel Tech, believes certain sectors are embracing AI because they have already seen tangible benefits: "AI-driven personalisation in retail, automation in IT, and media advancements like AI-generated content are reshaping these industries. Meanwhile, the energy sector is leveraging AI for smarter grid management and sustainability efforts. Those who work with AI daily tend to be more optimistic about its potential."

The sceptics: AI anxiety in finance, healthcare and creative industries

The survey found that finance (59%), healthcare (57%), and creative industries (61%) expressed the greatest concern over AI’s risks. These fears stem from job displacement, data privacy concerns, and ethical dilemmas surrounding AI-generated work.

Finance (59% negative): With AI increasingly used in fraud detection and algorithmic trading, fears over job automation and decision-making transparency persist.Healthcare (57% negative): Despite AI’s potential in diagnostics and patient care, concerns around data privacy and machine error dominate.

Creative industries (61% negative): The rise of AI-generated content and automation in design raises fears over originality, ownership, and job security.

Just 10% of respondents remain undecided, with the highest uncertainty found in education, agriculture, and hospitality sectors.

While energy professionals were more positive about AI, 33% still expressed concerns—particularly around automation leading to job losses in traditional roles and the reliance on AI for critical infrastructure.

The key to balancing AI’s potential and risks

Despite the divide, businesses across all sectors recognise that software is an essential investment, whether to drive growth or to manage AI-related risks.

"The challenge isn’t AI itself, it’s ensuring businesses have the right tools and strategies to make AI work for them," Brown adds. "Bespoke software can bridge this gap by offering industry-specific solutions that enhance human expertise rather than replace it."

What’s next?

According to a recent report from Capital Economics for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), only 15% of UK businesses have adopted at least one AI technology, translating to around 432,000 companies. This slow uptake suggests that, while AI’s potential is widely recognised, many organisations remain hesitant due to concerns over risks, cost, and implementation challenges.

For AI adoption to accelerate, sector-specific concerns must be addressed to ensure technology serves industries rather than disrupts them. The survey highlights a need for responsible AI development, workforce upskilling, and ethical safeguards to maximise AI’s benefits while mitigating risks.