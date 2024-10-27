The Little Hub support group for Wakefield mums secures almost £20K funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Little Hub, a support group for women and mothers across the Wakefield district, is celebrating after being awarded almost £20,000 in National Lottery funding.

The hub, based in Flanshaw, was founded by ex-primary school teacher and Wakefield mum-of-two, Corinna Nicol, 45, and has grown from humble beginnings into a vibrant community space,

offering workshops and support sessions.

Corinna founded ‘The Little Hub’ after searching for a permanent space to hold her baby massage classes, following her decision to leave her teaching career.

Her passion for supporting local parents, especially mothers, stems from her own experience of feeling isolated and alone after becoming a mother.

Corinna said: “When I had my first baby in 2013, I felt incredibly isolated and alone. I was struggling with postnatal depression, though I didn’t realise it at the time, but I constantly feel like I wasn’t doing enough as a mum.

"My baby didn’t sleep, and looking back, it’s clear how much my mental health was affected.

“With many SureStart centres having closed and not wanting to bother my GP, I felt I had nowhere to go or anyone to really turn to, other than close family members - who in all honesty, at the time didn’t truly understand.

"I remember attending a yoga class and the yoga teacher saying to me; ‘you’re doing a really good job - well done mama!’ - even now, almost a decade later, I get emotional thinking about it because her ‘off the cuff remark’ meant so much to me - it literally was a game-changer and from that moment I realised that I was going to be ok and I could do this mummy thing!”

Corinna said that when her second baby arrived in 2015, she had built a stronger community of mum friends through her first daughter’s pre-school, which made navigating motherhood a second time much easier.

“I realised that there’s truly a transformative power in having a supportive community and network and this ignited a passion in me to work with parents.”

So, in 2017, Corinna left her teaching career, having worked as a primary school teacher for over 12 years.

She knew she wanted to build a community and do what she could to support local parents and initially trained as a baby massage teacher.

“In all honesty, I had zero idea of how to run a business, but started one anyway, because I had a mission and passion. I worked hard, replaced and exceeded my teaching salary within six months.

"And, so much has happened since then, and it feels like another lifetime, but it was still the best thing I ever did. I will always be grateful to all those lovely ladies who came to my first baby massage classes.”

Since initially opening as a space for Corinna to do her baby massage classes, ‘The Little Hub’, is now a Community Interest Company (CIC) and has a team of volunteers, paid facilitators and the online Facebook Group has over 700 active parents.

The group currently hosts various classes and workshops for mums, children and babies.

The sessions help the children and their parents to make connections, while learning new skills and having fun.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see these sessions expand, meaning that more local families will benefit from a plethora of free activities.

The funding will also enable The Little Hub to offer more activities for local women and mothers, introducing support sessions focused on helping parents, particularly mums, with their mental health, to form connections, share their experiences, and develop a supportive network.

Corinna is also the Founder of Connect Women in Biz and her online network has grown to reach almost 1.500 local women in business, meaning that the space is also used by local businesses as a venue for their own classes, workshops and events.

Corinna said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to broaden the range of opportunities available to local children and their parents.

"I am particularly passionate about supporting maternal mental health and looking to reach out to more parents, particularly mums, in the Wakefield District.”