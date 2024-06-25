The Lupset: Beloved landlandy buys popular Wakefield pub two years after reopening it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Landlady and Lupset local, Gemma Woodhouse has thanked her staff and customers after buying the pub which has been in her family for two decades.

The Lupset, on Horbury Road, reopened to the public in November 2022 after shutting down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pub was reopened by Mustard Pubs and general manager/landlady, Gemma Woodhouse, who always had the goal of returning the pub to its former glory.

Prior to its closure, the pub was owned by Gemma’s aunt and uncle who made it “the place to be” among locals.

Gemma Woodhouse has bought The Lupset pub.

Now, Gemma has bought out the hotspot – making her not just the landlady but the owner, much to the joy of her staff and customers.

""The staff are really excited to be able to truly put our own stamp on it because its theirs just as much as it is mine, its our little home,” Gemma said.

Landlandy, and owner, of The Lupset, Gemma continued: “Its been a whirlwind of emotions but its been an amazing priviledge to bring this pub back into the community again.

"Mustard pubs took the gamble two years ago, which has enabled me to do this so I’m extremely grateful to them.

"I truly believe in its potential to be what it once was again, I’ve watched it slowly grow over the last two years and have witnessed customers really get behind us so I was nervous (to buy the pub) but ready to take the gamble on really throwing my heart into it.”

On what to expect from The Lupset under her ownership, Gemma shared: “We have tonnes coming up over the next few months most notable being all the Westgate common ARLFC home games.”

The pub will also host the Inferno Majorettes’ gala on July 20 and the Infinity Allstars charity day on August 3.

Following the huge step, Gemma has thanked customers for their support.