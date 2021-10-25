The Original Factory Shop concession opens in the Co-op - creating seven new jobs

The Original Factory Shop has opened a concession inside the Co-op in Kippax, creating seven new jobs in the area.

The brand new concession, which occupies 3,000 square feet, sees the retailer bring its range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to the local community in a shop within a shop concept.

Area Manager Dylan Jackson says: “We’ve got a fantastic new team and brand new concession here at the Kippax Co-op.

"The fact that we have been able to recruit for seven new job positions within the local area adds to the buzz and helps us to better serve our local community with expert knowledge and advice.

"It marks the coming together of two great community retailers and is testament to the importance of convenience stores and the role that these shops play in local life.”