The Original Factory Shop shutting its Normanton store with sale now on

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST
Normanton’s The Original Factory Shop is closing its doors for the final time this month.

The store on High Street is one of many locations across the UK confirmed for closure with ‘closing down’ sales already underway.

Most Popular

Affected branches are offering up to 30 per cent off clothing, footwear, toys, and household goods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closures are part of a wider restructuring plan to cut losses and renegotiate rents.

Shoppers have already spotted "closing down" sales at some Original Factory Shop locations, where stock is being sold off at heavily discounted prices.placeholder image
Shoppers have already spotted "closing down" sales at some Original Factory Shop locations, where stock is being sold off at heavily discounted prices.

The Normanton store will close on June 28.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “The Original Factory Shop recently confirmed that, as part of a restructuring, a number of its loss-making stores will have to close.

"Closing stores is always a tough decision and we are committed to keeping as many stores open as possible.

"This is, however, dependent on successful negotiations with landlords as we strive to build a sustainable and successful business for the future.”

Related topics:Normanton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice