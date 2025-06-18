The Original Factory Shop shutting its Normanton store with sale now on
The store on High Street is one of many locations across the UK confirmed for closure with ‘closing down’ sales already underway.
Affected branches are offering up to 30 per cent off clothing, footwear, toys, and household goods.
The closures are part of a wider restructuring plan to cut losses and renegotiate rents.
The Normanton store will close on June 28.
A spokesperson for the retailer said: “The Original Factory Shop recently confirmed that, as part of a restructuring, a number of its loss-making stores will have to close.
"Closing stores is always a tough decision and we are committed to keeping as many stores open as possible.
"This is, however, dependent on successful negotiations with landlords as we strive to build a sustainable and successful business for the future.”