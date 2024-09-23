The Prince of Wales Hospice named finalists in prestigious Wakefield Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The awards recognise outstanding achievements across various business categories, and the Hospice is proud to be part of this esteemed shortlist.

For the second consecutive year, The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has been named a finalist for Charity of the Year. This nomination reflects the Hospice’s ongoing efforts to extend its reach in supporting more people in the Five Towns of Wakefield District.

Another exciting nomination is for Apprentice of the Year, where Becky Ellam, the Hospice’s first home-grown Nursing Associate, has been recognised. Becky successfully completed her Trainee Nursing Associate training, and this nomination acknowledges her dedication and the valuable role she plays in patient care at the Hospice.

In addition, the Hospice's commercial catering company, The Caring Kitchen, has been shortlisted for New Business of the Year. This recognition celebrates the growth of The Caring Kitchen, which not only provides outstanding catering, but also generates vital income to support the work of the Hospice.

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract

The Friday Revival business networking group, which has supported the Hospice through fundraising, has been shortlisted for Collaboration of the Year.

Sharon Batty, the Director of Income Generation and Marketing at the Hospice, said: “Being recognised as a finalist in these awards is truly an honour. The calibre of Wakefield businesses on this list is impressive, and we’re proud to stand among them.”

Louise Turner of Awards Writers and Head Judge of the Wakefield Business Awards, shared her enthusiasm: “The third year of The Wakefield Business Awards has been exceptional. Our judging panel meticulously evaluated each entry independently, ensuring a robust shortlist that truly reflects high-quality businesses.”

Claire Sutherley DL, Managing Director of We Are Wakefield Ltd and Founder of the Wakefield Business Awards said, “As the event enters its third year, the competition has been fierce. To reach the final round is a huge testament to the quality of businesses and charitable organisations in our District.”

The Wakefield Business Awards, organised by We Are Wakefield, are judged by an independent panel. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Tileyard North on 7 November.

You can find out more about the work of The Prince of Wales Hospice at https://www.pwh.org.uk