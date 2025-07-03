The Ridings Shopping Centre to undergo ‘exceptionally high quality revamp’

Plans have been approved to carry out an ‘exceptionally high quality revamp’ of one of Wakefield’s main shopping centres.

The scheme involves a major upgrade of 22 “out of date” retail units at The Ridings.

Wakefield Council has approved the proposals to renovate commercial premises around the Kirkgate entrance to the mall.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of centre owner Zahid Iqbal said: “The proposal aims to renovate existing out-of-date and non-matching store fronts.

“A lot of these stores are vacant and the proposal aims to bring more business into the eastern part of The Ridings shopping centre.

“The design is aimed at providing the client and area with an exceptionally high quality and aesthetically pleasing commercial revamp to improve local business as most of the stores are not owned by major brands.”

Most of the shops earmarked for improvements are on All Saints Walk boulevard which connects the east and west part of the shopping centre.

The proposal includes installing new cladding, repainting concrete panels and fitting black windows to give the stores “a contemporary aesthetic.”

The statement added: “The proposed development aims to refresh the existing facades and store fronts which currently look mismatched and old.”

Approving the scheme, a planning officer’s report said it would create “a more harmonious streetscape.”

The officer said: “The proposal reflects a consistent and improved design approach across the building frontage, replacing dated and inconsistent elements with a more coherent and modern appearance.

“The proposed materials and finishes are of high quality and appropriate to the host building and wider street scene.”

The council backed out of buying the shopping centre in December 2022

The Labour-run authority had been considering taking control of the centre as part of plans to regenerate areas of the city centre.

But senior councillors withdrew from the acquisition, saying it was “not the time or the place” to buy the centre due to financial pressures.

Cabinet members instead agreed to try to find a third-party buyer and work in partnership to redevelop The Ridings.

The centre was then bought by Yorkshire-based businessman Mr Iqbal in March 2023.