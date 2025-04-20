'The whole town centre has drastically improved': Businesses praise council grant schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over £500,000 already awarded to independent businesses across the district, Wakefield Council continues to make supporting the high street a priority.

Successful grant schemes have included the Shop Improvement grant scheme, the Shop Security grant scheme, and the High Street Investment Fund.

Claire Gibson, of L & J Price Flooring & Interiors in Pontefract, said: “Thanks to the Shop Security grant scheme, we’ve been able to enhance the security of our premises, which has given us peace of mind and made our business feel much safer.

"Before the upgrades, we were struggling to get shop insurance, but with the newly updated alarm system and CCTV, we have been able to get insurance coverage.”

Coun Michael Graham.

Claire Stott, of Ossett Dental Care also praised the grant schemes, saying: “As a healthcare provider, there are strict regulations that mandate the secure storage of medications.

"The Shop Security grant scheme has enabled me to implement advanced security solutions.

"As an individual and a start-up practice, I could have never afforded such measures without this grant.

"Not only have I been able to fortify my premises, but I’ve also been able to safeguard the well-being of my staff and patients, creating a safer healthcare environment for all.”

In addition to making businesses more secure, grants have also been used to improve the look and feel of the district’s high streets.

David Crook, of Domestic Electrical in South Elmsall, said: “The grant scheme made it possible for me to complete my renovation project long before I would have been able to without it.

"In conjunction with work done on other local properties the whole town centre has drastically improved, resulting in lasting benefits for the local community.”

Coun Michael Graham, said that so far, the council has helped 59 businesses transform their premises and improve security and is encouraging firms to go online and find out more.

“With £550,000 of funding remaining there are still opportunities for other businesses to enjoy the benefits these grants offer.

"Together we can transform our high streets, strengthen the local economy, and support the many fantastic independent retailers we have here in the Wakefield district.”

For more information, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/sigs