Thirty new jobs to be created as plan to expand engineering firm approved
Sewtec Automation said 30 new jobs will be created by the development at Silkwood Park, part of Flanshaw Industrial Estate.
The firm designs and manufactures industrial automation systems worldwide in a range of sectors including food and drink, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.
Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the scheme which will an extra 1,510 sq m of manufacturing space constructed.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of the company it has experienced “continued success” since moving to Wakefield in 2019.
The building was constructed in 2005 and was previously occupied by another manufacturing firm.
Approving the scheme, a planning officer’s report says: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle, having regard to the fact the site falls within a designated employment zone.”