A forgotten platform at Castleford’s train station is set to be revamped and reopened after decades.

Engineershave already started prepping the station for this final phase of themajor upgrade, with work successfully getting underway on Sunday, October 16.

Castleford station entrace

To safely install a new accessible footbridge, the station car park will be closed:

- All day Saturday, October 22 and until noon Sunday, October 23

- From 9pm Thursday, October 27 until noon Friday, October 28

On Sunday, October 23, buses will replace trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stopping trains between Leeds and Sheffield via Barnsley will operate Castleford – Sheffield, with buses replacing trains Leeds to Castleford. Trains between Leeds and Nottingham will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

On Friday, October 28, no trains will call at Castleford, trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford will be replaced by buses. Trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Nottingham will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

On Saturday, October 29, trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford will be replaced by buses all day. Until 6pm, trains between Leeds, and Sheffield and Nottingham will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

After 6pm, trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Nottingham will start at Wakefield Kirkgate instead of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail replacement buses will operate between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate.

On Sunday, October 30, no trains will call at Castleford, trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford will be replaced by buses all day.

Trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Nottingham will start at Wakefield Kirkgate instead of Leeds.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Network Rail spokeswomans aid: “The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) is set to transform journeys across the north.

“We’re better connecting towns and cities through more frequent, faster trains, running on a cleaner, greener and more reliable railway through Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

The company said the improvement would mean:

-More trains to choose from and more seats

Advertisement Hide Ad

-More trains to run between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York with up to six fast services every hour between Leeds and Manchester, and up to two stopping services for local connectivity

-Faster journeys, with the fastest journey times are forecast to be 63-66 minutes between Manchester and York and 41-42 minutes between Manchester and Leeds

-More reliable journeys with trains that run on-time

-Better stations across the transpennine route and more accessible stations

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Greener travel, reducing carbon footprint and improving air quality

Network Rail said it planned toto save up to 87,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year – supporting the government’s Net Zero objectives.

It was developing a proposal to move more goods by rail – up to 15 more freight trains each day.

It said the freight trains are expected to remove over 1,000 lorries off the road each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Bates, senior sponsor on transpennine route upgrade said: “The opening of the second platform and the re-signalling of the route between Castleford and Milford and is a huge moment for the town of Castleford and the surrounding areas.