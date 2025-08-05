Tik Tok sofa company expo Sofa Direct teams up with Batley Multi Academy Trust

An initiative that gives a unique insight into the style, layout, design and social media marketing of sofas and beds, is coming to the Batley Multi Academy Trust with the MD of a leading manufacturer and supplier of doors at the helm.

Muhammad Shahban, who heads up one of the biggest sofa manufacturing companies in the U.K, who sell bespoke, made to measure sofas and beds exclusively on Tik Tok - has agreed to help judge entries from pupils who have been tasked with designing and marketing the perfect sofas, beds on the company's Tik Tok account @Exposofa

The initiative will see learners tasked with social media, design, research and development tasks to test out their business acumen and entrepreneurial skills.

Learners who progress onto the next stage will be given the opportunity to take over the company’s Tik Tok Live streams and given an opportunity to interact with customers, showcasing their designs.

Muhammad said: “We read about a number of businesses who have worked alongside the Batley Multi Academy Trust. We were particularly impressed with the manner in which staff encouraged students to work with entrepreneurs and professionals, allowing them to think outside of the box and gain a plethora of skills that will help them within the realm of further education and work.

"Through this initiative, we’re providing students with hands-on design and social media experience - helping them navigate the intricacies around design, and how to use social media as a selling platform.

“Students are also free to showcase the use of colours and create sofas and beds in a variety of colours, the creative possibilities are endless.”

“The social media marketing will also be imperative, it will be interesting to see how learners take over our live stream and try to sell their designs to the public. The winning entry or entries will be manufactured, so I envisage that it will be a very competitive project.”

Sam Vickers, C.E.O at the Batley Multi Academy Trust, added: “Learners will have to make use of teamwork, creativity, logical thinking, and problem solving and communication skills in a variety of ways.

“This will test entrepreneurial skills along with marketing and how to use social media as a sales tool.”

Muhammad and his team, Head Teachers, members of the Batley Multi Academy Trust will judge the submissions and pick the winning entry/entries.

Based in Dewsbury, Expo Sofa Direct is one of the UK’s leading sofa manufacturers, showcasing hundreds of products, including bestselling made to measure sofas and beds.

The company delivers their signature Chesterfield Toronto Sofas, Chesterfield Alexander, Bishop U Shape, Aqua, Ashton Sofa’s and many more, nationwide as far as Cornwall, Glasgow Birmingham and London.