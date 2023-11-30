Tileyard North: Actress Katherine Kelly opens new gin distillery in Wakefield creative space

A new gin distillery has officially been opened in Wakefield by local celebrities and partners, Katherine Kelly and Tony Pitts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The distillery, owned by local family business Forged Spirits, officially opened its doors on November 2 in Tileyard North – a creative industries space in the newly renovated Rutland Mills.

On joining the Tileyard North family, owner Gary Ford said: “We’re all a family and support each other, and we can feel it growing and building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This spirit of supporting local businesses and celebrating local talent is a wonderful example of a common theme in the wider Wakefield community. It is a huge success not only for the business, but for Wakefield as a whole.”

Star of The Long Shadow, Katherine Kelly, attended the opening of a new distillery in Wakefield.

The new distillery was opened by actress Katherine Kelly, known for her roles in Happy Valley, and more recently The Long Shadow, and her partner Tony Pitts, known for his roles in Emmerdale, Rogue One and War Horse in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Katherine grew up in both Barnsley and Wakefield and attended Wakefield Girls’ High School.

As part of the ceremony, Gary thanked all the people who have supported the business in its development up to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also offered gratitude to the celebrity guests of the occasion.

The distillery was officially opened by local celebrities and partners Katherine Kelly and Tony Pitts.

He said: “A heartful second thank you to Katherine and Tony, for attending here today.

"To come and support us speaks real measures about what kind of people they are. Thank you very much.”

The new distillery features a 300 litre copper still and offers an opportunity for gin enthusiasts to take a look behind the scenes to discover how their favourite tipple is crafted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the distillery will offer a ‘gin school’ experience, giving visitors the chance to create a unique recipe and distil their own individual bottle of gin.

Katherine Kelly withoOwner and head distiller, Gary Ford.

Next door, there is also a new bar, appropriately named The Distillery, which has a viewing panel through to the workspace, so guests can relax whilst getting a glimpse of the still.