Tileyard North: Award-winning music and sound design team open new headquarters at Wakefield hotspot
The bespoke music composition and sound design team that have been based in Leeds for over 11 years.
WMP’s recent work include two advertisements for Dove, a full audio rebrand of TNT Sports (in partnership with Molecular Sound), with over 300 individual pieces of broadcast audio supplied, and the creation of a brand new immersive experience for the Silverstone Museum.
The team were also recently been nominated for a Creative Pool Award for their audio branding work with Molecular Sound and TNT Sport.
Tileyard North is currently already home to numerous media studios and businesses – making it one of the north’s leading creative hotspots.
Sharing their excitement, WMP commented: “We are honoured to be part of this exciting, burgeoning creative community and are looking forward to the future. Creating music composition and sound design from this new space has already been an absolute pleasure.”
