Tileyard North: Businesses invited to participate in new ‘Ey Up Wakefield’ event next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Office provider, 2-Work, will host the event, dubbed ‘Ey Up Wakefield’, at Tileyard North to highlight the variety of businesses the city is home to.
The special event will take place on Thursday, July 11 from 5pm, and invites businesses from across the district to showcase their products and services.
Throughout the evening, guests will see tours of the development whilst having the opportunity to network, participate in activities and watch live entertainment.
Set within Tileyard North’s Rutland Mills development, and adjacent to the Hepworth Gallery, 2-Work at Tileyard North recently opened its doors, offering coworking and private office space for businesses across Wakefield.
Businesses already signed up to showcase their products and services at the new event include The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Cantidad Limited, Brand Ambition, Onside Travel, Moonspring Golf and The Wellness Mentor.
Operation Director of 2-Work, Janthea Griffin, said: “2-Work at Tileyard North couldn’t be any better located for businesses to thrive within a space that offers a flexible and cost-effective option for anyone looking for exceptional quality and a truly collaborative environment.
“We’ve been in Wakefield for a few months and having seen the variety of businesses on our doorstep, we wanted to host a celebration event to showcase the very best Wakefield has to offer.”
Businesses are invited to apply for a pop-up stand to showcase their offering to fellow local businesses for free and all are welcome to attend.
To find out more or to book a space, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/2work/1287030.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.