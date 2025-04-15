Towngate welcomes wholesale craft bakery Artisan Bakes to Flanshaw Industrial Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Towngate PLC, the north’s leading commercial and industrial property specialist, has secured a 12-year tenancy for Artisan Bakes Ltd, a thriving wholesale craft bakery based in Wakefield, to support the company’s ongoing expansion.

Previously located at Sovereign House, Trinity Business Park, Artisan Bakes now occupies Unit 1, Flanshaw Industrial Estate, Flanshaw Way. The 6,366 sq ft modern warehouse/industrial property provides close proximity to Wakefield City Centre and junction 40 of the M1 motorway, making it an ideal base for the business’ growing logistics. It also features a shared secure yard, high-quality ancillary offices, generous parking, and an eaves height of 6.18 metres.

Catering perfectly to the company’s operational needs, the relocation enables Artisan Bakes to scale production and better serve its customer base.

Tom Lamb, property director at Towngate PLC, commented: “It’s been a pleasure to assist Artisan with its expansion plans in the region. Flanshaw Industrial Estate is a highly sought-after business hub, and its proximity to key motorway networks will be an invaluable asset for the bakery as it continues to expand. I look forward to visiting and sampling a cake or two!”

David Hardwick, managing director, Artisan Bakes

Jonathan Jacob, senior surveyor at GV Property Consultants, added: “This unit provides a rare food manufacturing facility in a strategic location, and we are pleased to have acted on behalf of Towngate to accommodate Artisan Bakes’ bespoke requirements.”

Boasting Safe and Local Supplier Approval (SALSA) accreditation, the organisation is known for its food-safe approach to quality food production, as well as its creativity and commitment to innovative wholesale baking. The company’s specialities include café-style, on-trend seasonal cakes, fresh bundt cakes, traybakes, tarts, and an array of vegan and gluten-free products.

David Hardwick, managing director of Artisan Bakes, concluded: “We’re excited to start this new chapter as we celebrate a decade of baking excellence. The relocation represents a significant step in our expansion and will help us truly enhance our production capabilities. Towngate’s support has been invaluable in finding the perfect space, accommodating our needs as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Towngate is already preparing for additional tenant moves, with several new lettings scheduled to further strengthen its presence in the region.