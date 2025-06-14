Trinity Walk: New bubble tea shop and nail salon open in Wakefield shopping centre

A brand new bubble tea shop and nail salon have opened in Trinity Walk.

Popular bubble tea chain, Utea, opened their first Wakefield store last month, on May 18.

The shop sells a variety of bubble (boba) tea as well as speciality coffees and yoghurt desserts.

New independent salon, M1 Nails & Beauty, also opened on May 18 and offers an array of beauty treatments including manicures, acrylic nails and builder gel extensions.

The two businesses are not the only new units joining the popular shopping centre, with Tenpin also set to open a brand-new entertainment and leisure centre later this year.

The new complex, which will be situated in the old Debenhams site, will include 24 bowling lanes, an immersive laser tag arena, an escape room and an arcade.

James White, centre manager of Trinity Walk, said: “These are exciting times for the centre. We announced that the brilliant Tenpin will be joining us at the end of this year, bringing 24 lanes of bowling, escape rooms and more. Then more recently we have welcomed Utea bubble tea and M1 Nails & Beauty, which means even more choice and more units filled.”

The shopping centre has also confirmed that this isn’t the end regarding new business announcements.

M1 Nails & Beauty have also opened their doors in Trinity Walk.

James continued: “We are getting close to being fully let and hopefully the announcements won’t stop there with more potentially in the coming months. As you’d expect, we never announce anyone who hasn’t signed, but as soon as we can say anything, we will.”