Trinity Walk Wakefield bucks national trend with more than 11 million visits in 2024

Wakefield’s Trinity Walk shopping centre is celebrating its best ever year after welcoming around 11.35 million visits in 2024.

A resurgent Trinity Walk built on a good 2023 with record numbers of visitors last year thanks to a raft of new openings and successful events like Star Walk, Princesses of Trinity and Dino Walk.

The centre, which first opened in May 2011, has welcomed more than a dozen new openings in the last two years from Sports Direct and Pavers to Søstrene Grene and Bob & Berts.

The centre’s previous best for footfall was around 11.27 million back in 2016.

Trinity Walk manager James White.

James White, Centre Manager of Trinity Walk, said: “We are delighted for all the stores and staff, who work so hard day in and day out to make Trinity Walk a great destination – and help us buck the national trend.

“The biggest thanks must go to all our shoppers and visitors. Without them, we’re not Trinity Walk.

"The wider team has worked hard during the last three years to improve the mix of stores and services here, which has meant more choice for visitors.

“Success breeds success. We secured more lettings, our events got bigger and more people wanted to be here – as visitors and as tenants – which is brilliant.

"That’s meant very few empty units left, higher footfall and a very exciting 2025 in store with even more to come here at Trinity Walk.”

The centre has confirmed the hugely popular, free two-day Star Walk movie characters and cars events will return on April 26-27 and Halloween weekend, too, alongside Dino Walk and Princesses of Trinity this summer.