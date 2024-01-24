Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre secured 10 new lettings last year including Sports Direct, Warren James, Bob & Berts, NHS Breast Screening, Shoezone, Sanctuary Health & Beauty, Boyle Sports, Marie Curie, Community Foundation for Wakefield’s GIVEBOX and multi-agency City Hub.

Bucking the national trend, it has seen footfall at Trinity Walk reach an annual four year high – with the last six months of 2023 beating 2019 figures.

The new openings combined with some major events, like the centre’s popular Star Walk movie stars and cars cosplay experience and free Santa’s grotto, have been key drivers in Trinity Walk’s growth to around 9.88 million annual visits in 2023.

Trinity Walk is managed by Savills on behalf of Orion, who appointed a new centre manager, Lynette Howgate, in January 2023.

Talks are under way to lease three more units from the few remaining alongside the forthcoming installation of electric car charging points, with plans to fill the former Debenhams unit moving along in the background.

A rooftop bee garden was also introduced in 2023 along with a raft of other green initiatives, which have seen electricity usage cut by around 19 per cent year-on-year.

Lynette said: “Trinity Walk has always bucked the trend. It’s never been a harder time to do that with inflation and a cost of living crisis, but thanks to the site team and Savills we’ve secured and helped launch a diverse range of brilliant new additions.

“That helps attract a wider audience because the mix here is so vast – from clothes, tech and music to food, a gym and bank. That means more people have more reason to visit more often – and it’s working.

“But we cannot stand still and work is well under way on finding the right tenants to fill the very few remaining units, while making sure we look after the ones we have here who do an amazing job every day. For example, our The Works store was recently voted as the company’s number one in the north.”

Fiona Wight, Savills Director for Trinity Walk, added: “This centre is living proof there is not just life left in shopping centres, but real opportunity to grow and succeed. The team have worked hard to bring tenants in and when they open, support them to do well.

“Combined with a strong brand and great events, Trinity Walk’s resurgence is brilliant to see and great for the local economy. It’s vital we continue to stay focused, not rest on our laurels and take it on to the next level.”

The open air centre with iconic canopy roof covers around 560,000 square feet and opened in 2011.