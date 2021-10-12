TSB Wakefield to close for three weeks for major upgrade

An artist's impression of what the new TSB will look like in Wakefield once the upgrade is complete.

Designed to meet the changing needs of high street customers, the revamped Northgatebranch will have a more open and flexible layout and new technology including tablets that will make it easier for branch colleagues to talk to customers on video or telephone calls.

The branch will close temporarily for three weeks to facilitate the works, closing this Friday, October 15 and reopening again on November 2.

TSB says the way customers bank and use branches has changed with over 90% of all bank transactions and 70% of all product sales going through digital channels.

However, support and expert guidance from our branch colleagues remains crucial for those big or unexpected moments in our customers’ lives, such as buying a home, having children, caring for a loved one or dealing with a bereavement.

With a larger welcome area and more meeting rooms, there is more space for customer meetings.

Other features in the new design include the Money Hub, which shows features of all our key products and how they can support customers through key parts of their lives.

Customers can scan the wall with their mobile phone, and it will give them features of the products they are looking at.

The Doing What Matters Wall will look at TSB’s continuation to society and the community, highlighting support the branch is providing to the local community in Wakefield and promoting local events.

Director, Branch Banking, Carol Anderson said: “There have been significant changes in the way customers do their banking, and we are responding to that by creating a very different type of branch.