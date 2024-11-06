Ultimate Ink Tattoo Studio in Castleford is doing their bit for their community by offering tattoos in exchange for food donations.

The studio, on Carleton Street, will be opening its doors this Sunday, November 10, from 10am to 5pm, with 10 artists offering anyone who donates £10 worth of listed food items a tattoo for the same amount.

All goods will be donated to Castleford Community Food Pantry and Airedale Food Bank.

Ultimate Ink tattoo artist, Laura Brockway, said: “As a team we are family and have always had fun doing the £10 tattoo days.

“Lately, we've all felt the pinch because of the Cost of Living crisis and we hear of the struggles of families around the community.

"”We’re continually seeing social media posts on local pages of people asking for help with food parcels and so we want to do our bit for our community and thought this would be a great way to do it, especially with Christmas right around the corner.

"We are working with Castleford and Airedale food banks and the donations will be going to them – we're so thankful for the work they do to help.”

Laura said it’s hoped more of these events take place in the future.

"We really want this to go well and get as much food and products for the food banks so we can help as many families as we can.

"We are stronger together and with a little help everyone can eat. Nobody should ever have to go hungry.

There is no need to book on the day and there is a maximum of three tattoos per person with the option to re-queue in order to get as many people tattooed as possible.

List of accepted food items:

General dry foods

Tinned foods

Cereal

Jars

Packet foods

£5 Greggs voucher

Hygiene products such as wet wipes, nappies, sanitary towels/tampons, deodorant, cleaning supplies, toilet roll

Christmas products such as selection boxes, biscuits, bars of chocolate

*A receipt is required to receive a tattoo.

For further information, visiti the Ultimate Ink Tattoo Studio Facebook page here.