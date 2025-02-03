Unity Enterprise makes the grade with glowing responses from business tenants

A not-for-profit company which provides affordable space for businesses that collectively employ over 1,200 people in Leeds has achieved a tenant satisfaction rating of 9.25 out of 10.

Unity Enterprise (UE), a subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, invited the 93 tenants occupying 142 business units across its three centres to complete a written questionnaire on the quality of its services.

Of the 65 responses received, 89.2% rated the friendliness of UE staff as “Very Good” or “Excellent,” and 88% judged their efficiency in resolving queries to be in the same top two categories.

85% of respondents graded the efficiency of reception staff as “Very Good” or “Excellent,” while 81.5% placed the UE team's efficiency in completing repairs again in the highest two levels.

Unity Enterprise Manager Adrian Green with colleagues Murla Liburd (left) and Pauline Macnamara at Leeds Media Centre, one of three business locations operated by the not-for-profit company

The business tenants were also invited to add their own general comments about UE’s performance and services.

One responded: “Our experience with Unity has been excellent and couldn’t ask for better service. The manager is approachable and supportive. Reception staff are very welcoming. They make you feel like you belong and part of a big happy family. They always offer a smile.”

Another commented: “I just want to say thanks to the whole Unity team for being so supportive and just generally excellent at their jobs!”

A third wrote: “Very happy with the premises and the service offered.”

UE is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a programme of special events including VIP visits, business masterclasses, roundtable discussions and networking opportunities.

Adrian Green, UE Manager, said: “The needs of our business tenants will always be our absolute priority.

“Knowing that we have their support is vitally important and it is deeply reassuring, from the high volume of responses received, that they are pleased with the services we provide.

“However, there can be no room for complacency and we will continue to strive to improve their overall customer experiences.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “We are proud of the work that Adrian and his team are doing.

“Through their efforts, local people in inner-city Leeds are being given the tools to set up their own sustainable businesses at low cost and improve life chances for themselves and others.”