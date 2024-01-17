Wakefield business activity declined in the last quarter of 2023, according to the city’s chamber of commerce.

The latest economic data from the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has revealed that business activity among Wakefield organisations declined in Q4 of 2023, with employment and sales having both fallen from Q3’s figures.

The Quarterly Economic Survey, run by the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, is part of the national British Chambers of Commerce research and serves as a barometer of business performance across the nation.

The findings, categorised into service sector firms and manufacturers, help to inform decision makers including the Treasury and Bank of England.

The latest report found that 38 per cent of manufacturers and 30 per cent of service sector firms in the area saw a decline in UK sales, with service sector firms also experiencing overseas sales declining at their sharpest rate (40 per cent) since the pandemic.

Neither the service nor manufacturing sectors reported an anticipated profit loss in Q1 of 2024, with many firms optimistic about the New Year.

While inflation fell in Q4 2023, it remained a main concern for business leaders in West Yorkshire.

Interest rates and ongoing overseas conflicts were also cited as negatively impacting business performance.

The fieldwork was carried out following the news that the Government had cancelled HS2 to the north of England, something 33 per cent of business leaders in Yorkshire said was bad news for their enterprise.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “While quarter four presented some challenges with inflation still squeezing many organisations across our region, it is extremely encouraging to see that investment for staff training in service sector firms increased by over 30 per cent.

“Upskilling and training staff is crucial to see future growth, setting us up for a strong 2024 to get back on track and back to delivering the exceptional business successes that Yorkshire is known for.

“In 2023 we as a Chamber had a huge focus on skills, working with our partners at the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, researching, planning and beginning to implement the Local Skills

Improvement Plans (LSIPs) for West Yorkshire.

"This is a key project that we will continue to work closely with our education providers on throughout 2024 to ensure we get things right for generations to come.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said:

"It is disappointing to note the impact of the war in the Middle East on businesses, together with some businesses indicating that the Ukraine conflict is also a negative factor.

“Businesses in the north are adaptable and show resilience to external pressures by looking for ways to overcome challenges wherever possible.

"Whilst this is admirable, the causes for concern indicated by businesses including inflation, pay settlements and the cancellation of HS2 to the north of England will hinder their future planning.

“When I speak to businesses across Wakefield, they have become accustomed to an uncertain landscape and have developed their working practices to enable them to adapt to their market or sector requirements where this is possible.