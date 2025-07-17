Vico Homes is bringing more affordable homes to Havercroft

In a drive to create more places to be proud of, Vico Homes is regenerating a disused building in Havercroft into new affordable homes as part of a £3.3 million development.

The new development, off Madeley Road, will bring 19 modern bungalows to the area and will see independent living scheme, Whin View Court, which has been empty since 2023, demolished to make way for new homes. Built by Saul Construction, these new homes will all be available for affordable rent and managed by Vico Homes.

Vico Homes secured grant funding from Wakefield Council and Homes England, the Government’s housing regeneration agency, to make the project happen.

The new bungalows are expected to be finished next summer with residents moving in shortly after.

View of the development from above.

Sue Spencer, Development Manager at Vico Homes, said: “There is an urgent demand for more affordable housing options and we’re committed to meeting that need. With this opportunity, we hope people feel supported to downsize if they want, freeing up larger affordable homes for families. This development in Havercroft is only the beginning. We’re investing £300 million in new homes as we create more vibrant communities.”

Cllr Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader of Wakefield Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I want all our residents to have access to high quality, affordable accommodation. Everyone should live somewhere they are proud to call home.

“The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we’re committed to helping meet this demand, creating vibrant, thriving communities across the district.

“This is one of four sites being developed by Vico Homes after a £2.29m funding contribution from the Council. Once complete this series of projects will deliver 161 new affordable homes across the district including at Whin View Court and the former Chantry House site in Wakefield city centre.”

From left to right: Joel Brown, Tenancy Management Officer for Vico Homes; Sue Spencer, Development Manager for Vico Homes; Cllr Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader of Wakefield Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth; Stacey Simmons, Estate Officer for Vico Homes; Nicola Guy, Homesearch Officer for Vico Homes; Chris Hall, Quantity Surveyor for Saul Homes.

Chris Hall, Quantity Surveyor for Saul Homes, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Vico Homes and their partners on this project. We look forward to delivering a scheme that brings lasting benefits to the local community and reflects our shared commitment to quality, sustainability, and positive impact.”