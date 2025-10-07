Vico Homes project recognised in national Development Awards

Vico Homes has been announced as a finalist in the Inside Housing Development Awards after regenerating almost 200 homes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tombridge Crescent in Kinsley, Wakefield, has been shortlisted in the Best Regeneration Project after work to improve 199 homes and build 27 new affordable homes.

As part of the work, Vico Homes installed new roofs, guttering, door canopies and external rendering as well as creating off-road parking for 65 homes to ease congestion. Homes also benefitted from new flagged footpaths to the front and back, fences with lockable gates, new front doors and gravel or turf for the gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive at Vico Homes, said: “We’re thrilled that Tombridge Crescent has been recognised as a finalist in the Inside Housing Development Awards. This project reflects our commitment to breathing new life into communities, delivering nearly 200 upgraded homes and 27 brand-new ones too. From fresh exteriors to safer, more accessible spaces, every improvement was made with our residents in mind.

Vico Homes has been announced as finalist in the Inside Housing Development Awards.

“Last year, we invested £1 million a week in home improvements and safety and we have ambitious growth plans for the future with an investment of £300 million in delivering more new affordable homes.”

The winners will be announced in London Tuesday 25 November 2025.