Vico Homes scoops Northern Housing Award for innovative technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vico Homes has won the Best Use of Technology by a Social Landlord Award at this year’s Northern Housing Awards for its innovative Housing Perks scheme.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vico Homes launched the Housing Perks app in June 2024 in response to customer feedback on financial struggles in the cost-of-living crisis.

The app provides shopping discounts for customers, helping them to save money on everyday essentials. Customers can choose to use the discounts to pay less for their shopping or put the money saved towards paying their rent – a special feature developed by Vico Homes and Housing Perks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the Housing Perks app has saved Vico Homes customers over £21,500 in discounts on shopping. Of this, over £11,512 went directly towards rent and arrears within the first few months of launching the feature.

Team Vico Homes at the awards event.

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive, said: “This is one of the innovative ways we’re supporting our customers and increasing rent collection. It shows how technology and working in partnership can help us to solve complex challenges in the social housing sector.

"The Housing Perks scheme has transformed how we can support customers struggling with money by linking their everyday spending to rent payments to increase regular payments. We’re expecting the app to generate around £30,000 in rent payments by the end of this first year.

“We’re thrilled that this great project has been recognised with a Northern Housing Award. It’s testament to our brilliant teams who have worked creatively to benefit the business and our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vico Homes’ Income Management and Cash Wise teams were also highly commended in the Team of the Year category at the awards.

The Northern Housing Awards aims to shine a light on individuals and organisations that make it their mission to improve homes and communities in the north.