Video shows Wakefield businesses asking people to be kind and have patience as restrictions are lifted

The key message is that services may look a little different and things could take a bit longer as everyone is trying their best to ensure that people receive a quality service in a Covid-secure environment.

As part of the campaign, Wakefield Council has commissioned Sam Teale Productions to create a video that reminds residents to be kind to people and have patience when they are out and about.

The video features the council’s Covid-marshals, West Yorkshire Police, Senior Citizens’ Support Group, Aspire @ The Park, Arriva, Wakefield Cars, Mauds Cafe of Pontefract, Reel Cinema, Capri @The Vine, The Cricketers Arms, Ali’s News and Post Office and The Altofts Book Swap.

It was shared on Wakefield Council’s social media channels ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

To inform future campaign planning, Wakefield Council is asking businesses to take part in a short survey, which aims to discover how businesses have found reopening and issues they have faced.

The council would also like to know how it can better support businesses. Business owners and staff can complete the survey online: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QYM6QVN.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council said: “Covid-19 has affected everyone, and it has been incredibly difficult for us all, which is why we must have compassion and respect for each other as we start to go about life again.

"We also need to show empathy towards others, as everyone’s experience of the pandemic has been different, and people may have a wide variety of worries and concerns.